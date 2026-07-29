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Leaving an abusive relationship

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$25 USD

Fundraiser created byAlyssa Salley

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alyssa Salley

Leaving an abusive relationship

I wrote this in a professional, sincere tone that could work for a fundraiser, assistance application, housing support request, or personal statement. You can adjust names, details, or intensity depending on where you plan to use it.


Leaving a long-term abusive relationship is not as simple as walking away. After seven years, the emotional, psychological, financial, and mental impact becomes deeply intertwined with every aspect of daily life. I am currently seeking assistance and donations because rebuilding my life safely and independently requires resources, stability, and support that are difficult to secure while recovering from prolonged abuse.


Over the course of this relationship, I experienced ongoing emotional instability, manipulation, control, and repeated cycles of conflict that gradually affected my confidence, emotional wellbeing, decision-making, and sense of security. Like many survivors of long-term abusive relationships, I spent years attempting to maintain peace, repair the relationship, and emotionally survive situations that became increasingly unhealthy over time. Abuse does not always appear as visible physical violence. In many cases, it involves emotional conditioning, intimidation, isolation, inconsistency, psychological exhaustion, and the erosion of a person’s ability to feel safe, stable, or independent.


After seven years, leaving means far more than physically separating from a partner. It means rebuilding an entire foundation from the ground up. It means securing stable housing, transportation, food, legal support if necessary, emotional care, and the ability to safely transition into independence without fear of retaliation, financial hardship, or emotional collapse. It also means recovering from the trauma bond and psychological effects that often develop in long-term abusive dynamics, where periods of affection and hope are repeatedly followed by emotional harm and instability.


Throughout this relationship, I found myself emotionally depleted, mentally overwhelmed, and constantly navigating uncertainty. Over time, this made it increasingly difficult to maintain stability and confidently plan for my future. Survivors often stay longer than others understand because abuse creates fear, dependency, confusion, emotional attachment, and practical barriers that become harder to overcome with time. Leaving can also be one of the most dangerous and vulnerable periods for someone exiting an abusive relationship.


I am asking for help because I am actively trying to break that cycle and create a healthier, safer future for myself. Donations and assistance would help provide immediate stability while I transition out of this environment and begin rebuilding my life independently. Funds would go toward essential living expenses such as safe housing, transportation, food, personal necessities, emotional recovery resources, and establishing long-term stability.


This is not a request made lightly. It takes an enormous amount of courage to leave a relationship that has shaped so much of my life over the past seven years. I am choosing to prioritize my wellbeing, peace, and future, even though doing so comes with emotional and financial challenges. Any support, whether financial assistance, shared resources, encouragement, or simply compassion, would make a meaningful difference during this transition.


My goal is not only to leave, but to heal, rebuild, and create a stable life where I no longer have to survive in a constant state of emotional distress and uncertainty. I am committed to moving forward and creating a healthier future for myself, and any help received would directly support that process.


Thank you all for your time and assistance. Anything helps.

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