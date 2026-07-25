Leaving an Abusive House. Need Help to Start Over

I'm a 20 year old university student trying to escape an abusive households.

After years of living under constant control where I'm restricted from learning how to drive, getting a job, cooking for myself, and where I either go starving for days or only get to eat food which isn't even a real meal, my mental health has reached a breaking point. I have a safe place to stay temporarily, but I have no savings and need help covering basic necessities while I find work and rebuild my life.





My goal is to become financially independent as quickly as possible and not to rely on donations. Any funds raised will go towards food, transportation, temporary living expenses and helping me continue my education if possible.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to safety and a fresh start.





Even if you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me.

Thank you for all your help.