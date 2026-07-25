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Leaving A DV Situation

Goal$1,600 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKylee Moorehouse

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kylee Moorehouse

Leaving A DV Situation

Help Us Find Safety and a New Beginning

"God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble." — Psalm 46:1

I never imagined I would be writing something like this, but I truly believe God can make a way even when we can't see one.

My name is Kylee, and I am a single mother to my beautiful 2-year-old daughter. My younger sister and I have been living with our father and his fiancée while working to get back on our feet and build a better future.

Recently, our lives changed in an instant.

An incident occurred in which my father got aggressive with my 2-year-old daughter after she picked up a pair of glasses. As her mother, I knew I had to speak up and protect my child. During what was supposed to be a family meeting to discuss what happened, I voiced my concerns for my daughter. Instead of finding understanding, I was called "delusional" and told I was "a sad excuse for a mother."

That conversation ended with my sister, my daughter, and me being told to leave the home.

Law enforcement was called, and we were informed that we have 30 days to remove all of our belongings. Overnight, we found ourselves without a stable place to live.

As difficult as this season is, I refuse to let it define us. I know God did not bring us this far to leave us now. I believe He is opening doors that no one can shut, and I am trusting Him to provide for my little family.

I recently started a new job and am actively looking for a second job so I can provide for my daughter. I'm willing to work as hard as it takes to rebuild our lives. Right now, however, we need help getting through this unexpected transition.

Any donations will go directly toward:

  1. Shipping our clothes and items via USPS
  2. A plane Ticket
  3. Basic necessities for my 2-year-old daughter and our family during this transition.
  4. Transportation and other immediate expenses as we work toward stability.

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Please consider sharing our story and keeping us in your prayers. We believe that God works through the kindness and compassion of others, and every prayer, share, and donation means more than words can express.

Thank you for helping us take the first steps toward a safe home and a fresh start. We are believing that this chapter is not the end of our story but the beginning of a testimony of God's faithfulness.

**"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose

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