Learning to walk again the long road ahead

My mom has worked hard her entire life, doing jobs that some men would shy away from, all to support me and my sister. She’s been a steady source of strength for our family, the kind of person others lean on when life gets heavy. Even through unimaginable loss, she has remained someone we can count on; strong, steady, and always there.

Recently, she fell from a ladder and broke both of her legs in the fall (one above the knee, one below) and another small break in her left arm. She was airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital, where she underwent surgery and had plates and screws placed in both legs.

She’s now in a rehab facility and will be there for several weeks, with a long recovery ahead. When she’s able to come home, she’ll need in-home care and modifications to make her house safe for a wheelchair.

My mom has devoted countless hours over 20 years organizing rides and benefits for ABATE. She is the first to step up whenever someone else was in need. She’s always been on the giving side of things, never the one to ask for help.

Now we’re asking for her.

We’re raising money to help with her medical bills, rehabilitation, and making her home safe during recovery. We’ve set a goal of $8,000 to help cover some expenses, and every single donation, no matter the amount, truly helps.

We are also in the process of organizing a live benefit event, with details to come soon.

If you’re able to donate or share this, thank you for helping us support someone who has spent her life supporting others.