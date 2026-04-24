Learning to walk again

I went in for a routine back surgery. It went off without a hitch. However, I ended up hurting myself on a toilet. I ended up fracturing my T10 on spine. This led to a second back surgery in a week. I was waiting in the hospital for a transport to rehab, but the unthinkable thing happened, I coded and flate lined. Nurses performed cpr and revived me. I'm grateful for every day of life! I've been in the hospital, rehab and to the nursing facility, since April 18th. My insurance has given me days for these visits. However, those days are about to end. I don't know what I'm going to do. I still can't walk or even stand. I need a hospital lift and a wheelchair. I don't know where to turn. Please help me.