Leanne’s Journey to be with her son!!





She is a devoted mom whose greatest joy is spending time with her son. She loves listening to The Elovaters and cherishes every moment with her family and loved ones, especially her fiancé, Johnthan Curry.

Recently, she was diagnosed with Double-Hit Diffuse Large B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, an aggressive form of cancer. Her medical team has developed a treatment plan that includes six rounds of inpatient chemotherapy. Each treatment cycle will require a 5-day hospital stay every three weeks.

She is scheduled to begin chemotherapy this Thursday or Friday. Before treatment starts, she will undergo a PET scan tomorrow to determine the stage of the cancer and help guide her care moving forward.

Throughout this difficult journey, Johnthan will be by her side, providing love, strength, and support every step of the way. As they face the challenges ahead together, we are asking for prayers, encouragement, and support. Every contribution, share, and kind word will help ease the financial and emotional burdens on their family, allowing them to focus on treatment, healing, and precious time together.



