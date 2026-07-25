Leaneliz Yucatan Mission Trip JulY 2026

This July, I have an exciting opportunity to travel to Yucatan, Mexico for a mission trip with The Village Church! I’ll be spending a week serving alongside local churches to evangelize and help the local community with needs to demonstrate Christ's love. I’m excited to love on this community and witness God's work firsthand. I am looking to raise $2,500 to cover my travel, accommodation, and ministry materials. Whether you can donate $5 or $50, every bit helps me get closer to serving. If you cannot donate, please keep me and my team in your prayers!

Thank you for considering partnering with my daughter, Leaneliz, through prayer and financial support as she takes this step of faith. Every prayer, every share, and every gift truly makes a difference.

Thank you again for your encouragement and generosity.

Arnaldo J. Gonzalez

Leaneliz’s Dad







