Help Large Family with House Repairs

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $175
Campaign funds will be received by Martha McCann
Hi, We're a family of 10 in rural Maine. We're raising money to do some projects on our c. 1840s farmhouse. We have several projects "up next". See below for details. We are debt free and all donations can go directly to improvements! Thank you so much for considering helping out!
-The McCann Family
Upcoming projects:
Our house could really use a new roof; it leaks in multiple places. We've gotten estimates for $25-$35,000 depending on metal vs. shingles. Since it's such an unapproachable amount of money for us, we're focusing on some much less expensive projects that we can do ourselves, and that will increase our quality of living and our capabilities.
What an amazing job homesteading you all do!! You are raising wonderful children!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.