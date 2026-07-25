Leah's breast cancer journey

Hi friends

Up until now, I have remained fairly quiet about my breast cancer journey except for close friends and family. Those of you who know me, know that I don’t like attention. I don’t like talking about myself. But the past 8 months have really shown me that it's okay to ask for help. It's okay to be vulnerable and lean on those who care about you.

Last summer, I found a lump in my left breast. My gynecologist referred me to the UT Breast Center for further testing. After lots of scans and multiple biopsies of both breasts, it was determined that I had a fairly large mass of DCIS, cancer cells within the milk ducts of the breast. In November of 2025, I had a lumpectomy to remove the mass. They had to remove more than expected, but felt they had gotten it all and had good margins.





After a few months of healing, I went in for follow up scans in March. Mammogram and MRIs came back suspicious.. Stuart and I went in and had a consultation with the radiologist who was reading the scans, so that he could explain why he didn’t like what he was seeing. As recommended, I moved forward with MRI biopsies of the suspicious areas.





When the results came back, they showed that there was still DCIS in the breast, and they also found more invasive stage 1 breast cancer. The only option now is to remove the breast, for the lowest risk of reoccurrence in the future. I have opted to have a double mastectomy with reconstruction, so that I do not have to worry about the cancer showing up in the right breast in the future.





The cost of all the tests and biopsies and surgery just last year had already added up tremendously. We were already feeling overwhelmed. Even though we knew that the cancer could come back in the future, we did not expect to be dealing with it again so soon after the first surgery. Now that I am having to do another, more extensive surgery, we feel that it is time to share and ask for help. The stress of the cancer alone is alot, but if our loved ones are able to help in any way with the financial stress, we decided we have to be brave enough to ask. So, this is us, putting our pride aside.





We know that God ALWAYS provides. He always has. And this journey has reminded us to turn to God and lean on our faith because HE IS SO GOOD. I know that he has a plan and a purpose for me, and I will do everything in my power to fight through and be the woman He has created me to be. This is just part of my story. He will use it for a purpose. I am so blessed to have so many people praying and asking how they can support us, and we will not forget. We WILL utilize the support that is being offered.





I had my dad design shirts as a way for people to show support, but also as a general reminder that we are NEVER ALONE. A portion of each purchase will go straight to me for medical expenses.

https://www.bonfire.com/store/i-am-not-alone/





In addition to the donation page, there will be a meal train going out for my recovery. And for those who prefer, there is a wish list of items I will need for recovery. And, most importantly, we ask for your continued prayers- leading up to surgery, during, and after!





Thank you for allowing me to tell my story and for any support you are able to offer. Nothing is too small, and ALL is so appreciated.





“Count it all joy, when you meet trials of various kinds. For you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness.” James 1:2-3





TO PROVIDE A MEAL:

https://mealtrain.com/6y9e2y





TO SEND RECOVERY ITEMS:

https://www.amazon.com/wedding/share/Leahsurgeryrecovery



