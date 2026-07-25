Leahr Adoption Journey

For years, adoption has been strongly pulling on our hearts. After completing fertility treatment, we have one baby in Heaven and two babies in our arms. However, our family isn't quite complete. The average cost of adoption in the United States is between $45,000-$60,000. Let's be honest, we don't have that kind of money lying around. So, we are stepping forward in faith by fundraising, applying to grants, and preparing to apply for a loan if necessary.





Giving has always felt natural to us. Receiving is more difficult. But, we are realizing that allowing others to step in and support us is part of how community works and is a large part of this journey.





If you are willing and able to contribute, please know how unbelievably grateful we are for your generosity. If you're willing to pray for our family and our child's birth family, that means just as much! We truly couldn't do this without the love, prayers, and generosity from those around us and we are beyond thankful to call you part of our village.