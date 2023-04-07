Campaign Image

Patriot Academy Leadership Congress

Goal:

 USD $900

Raised:

 USD $960

Campaign created by Mandy Shafer

Campaign funds will be received by Mandy Shafer

Patriot Academy Leadership Congress

Thank you for visiting my campaign page. As many of you know I have been serving as a Constitutional Coach with the Patriot Academy for a few years now. I have been blessed with the opportunity to attend an on site Leadership Conference at the Patriot Academy in Austin, TX from August 1-5 of this year. Along with the remaining cost of tuition which is roughly $700, I will need to raise the money to help cover the cost of airfare and other incidentals which I estimate will be an additional $800 to $900. Would you please prayerfully consider giving? No amount is too small as every little bit will help meet this goal... And even beyond giving financially, your prayers are greatly appreciated.

I will keep everyone posted on progress via my social media - In the meantime be well and be blessed!

Recent Donations
Show:
Donna
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Donna
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Donna
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Donna
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Donna
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Donna
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Donna
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Donna
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Donna
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Donna
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Donna
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Donna
$ 20.00 USD
11 months ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Donna
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Donna
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Donna
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Donna
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Donna
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Karen Baker
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Enjoy Patriot Academy

Donna Henderson
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

You go girl! You're doing a great work for the LORD.

Frank and Betty Tupper
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo