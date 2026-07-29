Leader’s Conference - Advancing the Kingdom!

My name is Tadiwanashe Maswera (25) and I have been nominated and selected to attend the YLG4 leadership conference in São Paulo, Brazil from March 16–22, 2027 by Lausanne Movement. This is an incredible opportunity to partner with fellow leaders and believers and push forward the advancement of the kingdom.





I'm from Zimbabwe and based in Mauritius, where I work and have been involved in ministry. I lead a movement called "More Like Jesus," where we have built a community of believers, particularly on campuses, to ensure they are grounded and growing in their faith. I'm passionate about business and leadership development, and I serve as the worship leader at my local church.





Attending this conference will deepen my ability to impact my generation through the movements I lead and how I serve. Your financial support and prayers would mean so much as I prepare for this journey. Thank you for standing with me in this.