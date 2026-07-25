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Lead The Cause (Student Activation)

GoalKES 937,500 KES
RaisedKES 48,750 KES

Fundraiser created bySamson Otieno

Fundraiser funds will be received by Samson Otieno

Lead The Cause (Student Activation)


Invest in the Next Generation

This August, we will host our annual Leadership Training Camp (LTC), a life-changing three-day discipleship experience for teenagers. Over the years, LTC has become a place where young people encounter God, discover their identity in Christ, build godly friendships, and are equipped to become leaders in their families, churches, schools, and communities.

This year, 114 teenagers have already registered, and many of them come from families that cannot afford the full cost of attending. Our desire is that no young person misses this opportunity because of financial limitations.

The cost to sponsor one teenager is $75, which covers accommodation, meals, training materials, and all camp activities for the three days.

As we count down to the camp, we are inviting friends and ministry partners to participate in two meaningful ways:

1. Adopt a Teenager in Prayer

Commit to praying for one registered teenager during the 60 days leading up to the camp, asking God to prepare their heart and transform their life.

2. Sponsor a Teenager

Your financial gift can help a young person attend LTC and experience biblical teaching, mentorship, discipleship, and spiritual growth.

Every gift, whether sponsoring one teenager, multiple teenagers, or contributing any amount, helps make this vision possible.

We have already begun seeing God move as supporters rally around this mission, and we trust Him to provide for every young person who desires to attend.

Thank you for partnering with us to impact the next generation for Christ.


“Let no one despise your youth, but set the believers an example…” — 1 Timothy 4:12


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