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Le combat d'une famille d'agriculteurs/farmer

Goal€50,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created bySamuel Péan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Samuel Péan

Le combat d'une famille d'agriculteurs/farmer

On veut vous expliquer notre histoire avec nos mots d’enfants.

Depuis 2014, notre papa s’est retrouvé seul pour faire tourner la ferme. Avant, il avait des associés, mais ils sont partis et il a dû tout reprendre : les vaches, les terres, les dettes aussi.

Même si c’était très dur, nos parents ont continué à travailler très fort. Ils ont essayé de mieux faire les choses : améliorer le lait, donner moins d’aliments achetés, produire plus de fourrage eux-mêmes. Des techniciens ont même vu leurs efforts et leurs progrès.

Mais aujourd’hui, malgré tout ce travail, les dettes du passé sont toujours là. C’est comme un poids qu’on n’arrive plus à porter, même en faisant de notre mieux.

Aujourd’hui, notre famille risque de tout perdre. Une procédure est en cours, et pour nous, les enfants, c’est très angoissant. On a peur pour notre maison, pour la ferme, pour notre avenir.

On ne dit pas que tout est simple ou que tout est la faute de quelqu’un. On dit juste qu’on a besoin d’aide pour ne pas sombrer.

Merci à ceux qui prendront le temps de nous lire et de nous soutenir.

Pour nos parents, notre famille

Timéo 14 ans et Mathis 12 ans

« On se dit que c’est de l’esclavage. »

Après 14 ans de travail acharné, Vanessa et Samuel Péan, éleveurs dans la Mayenne, ont décidé d’arrêter leur profession. Criblés de dettes et épuisés moralement et physiquement, ils ne se voient plus travailler dans leur exploitation.

Retrouvez le documentaire Le monde en face « Violence dans les champs » dès maintenant sur notre plateforme france.tv 👉 bit.ly/LMEF-ViolenceChamps

Des éleveurs et agriculteurs témoignent et dénoncent un système économique qui perdure depuis des décennies grâce à la violence. Violence à l’égard des paysans, de l’environnement et même des institutions

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/oxNfoknx8Qo


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1681133676555436?locale=fr_FR


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