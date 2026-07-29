Lazlo needs emergency surgery

Lazlo is a 4 year old kitty who is currently having urinary blockages and is going to require surgery to repair it. He is the sweetest boy. His deep blue ocean eyes will make anyone fall in love with him. He loves his momma like no other. He follows me around like a lil doggie all the time. He loves the sunshine & loves to talk & play with his toys. He is my baby. They have attempted to unblock him twice now but he is going to require surgery that I just cannot afford after paying $2500 to have him unblocked. I’m at a loss because he is so young and full of life, I don’t want to have to put him down. ANYTHING helps. Please help me save my baby!