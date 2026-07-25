Lazarus’s Trucking Journey

Hello family and friends, my name is Lazarus Kay from the isles of Hawaii. I currently live here in the mainland, Claremore Oklahoma to be specific and I need help trying to get my CDL A license. I’m currently living In Oklahoma with a relative and I had recently lost my job reasoning being “wouldn’t be a good fit” or so I was told. I would really appreciate any help and money for schooling out in Tennessee please and thank you. I know it’s a lot to ask of people especially as the economic situation we all face with prices on the rise but I appreciate any contribution or even good luck support for my journey. If any body would like to talk more about my situation please feel free to call/message me at this number (808)738-6044.

-Lazarus Kay