Laying mom to rest

My chosen mom Shirley Keck took her last breathe last night.It was completely unexpected as she had just beat cancer for the second time in 2 yrs. She leaves behind two children who are unable to afford to lay her to rest and give her the send off she has earned. Ms Shirley became my chosen mom while she was working for 7/11 in Cali for 16 years she was a kind sweet lady who waited til her 40s to have her own children but even after they came along she was still there for me through all of life's ups and downs. Please help or share so she can be laid to rest

Thank you

Shellie,danny,,and danielle