Laying Alexander Metcalf Sr to Rest

On May 15th 2026, beloved Alexander Metcalf Sr (Big Al) was unexpectedly taken from us. He was murdered by the hands of another family member. This was just after another loss in the family three days prior. Given the circumstances and shock this brought to the family, anything helps. My name is Tori, I am his granddaughter. All of the donations will go towards the memorial service and cremation costs. I will be handing the donation to his children who are next of kin. Please consider donating to lay him to rest. Thank you!