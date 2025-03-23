Laying David to Rest with Grace and Honour

Dearest Family and Friends,

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David Aaron Romlewski at the young age of 27. On March 18th, 2025, while travelling abroad, David suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness. He was taken to the hospital and died soon after. There were no known preexisting health conditions, no prior symptoms or warnings.

David was a beloved husband of just 6 months, and a loving son and brother to his family. He will be greatly missed. We ask for your prayers and financial aid to help cover the medical costs incurred abroad, costs of shipping David's body back to Canada, and the funeral in his home country, Canada.

We will be posting more information about how to donate shortly. Thank you so much for your generous support.