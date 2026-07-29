Lawer Fees to help fight FISA 702 Violations

I been dealing with alot of government corruption just to find out that I got wrongfully put of some type of target individual program via FISA Section 702 on Americans by crooked Law Enforcement/FBI. They been abusing InfraGard to try to cover there tracks. I know I'm not the only person that got put on this FISA list but I can prove my situation was racially motivated.

A List of all the things/Misconduct they been doing to try to ruin my livelihood without warrants by the way

-Work sabotaging

-vandalize my car committing organized crime/street theater

-Whenever I apply for a job all my info have been going to fusion centers and using InfraGard or agents to prevent me from finding work

-It's been undercover agents at my current workplace that haven key access to my car as well as frauds impersonating as real supervisors and workers(mass surveillance) going inside my car while i'm working

-EEOC right to sue letters gotten block for no reason when I have proof

-filing FTC,OSHA oversight complaints

-stealing money

-Police not responding or doing anything after filing police reports and FBI Tips

-Been ongoing for years I found out in 2022 when I went to apple and they told me that my phones were illegally tapped

-cause my to lose jobs(they even shutdown a company in 2023 when I found out what my supervisors/managers look through LinkedIn profiles and they had impersonators using their names at my workplaces(ongoing at my current workplace)

-committing organized harassment, stalking and civil conspiracy harassment, at my workplaces

It's a lot more but I been documenting everything on my YouTube channel and twitter, and people have been helping and telling me that I not wrong crooked Feds or Law Enforcement went to a FISC and put Americans on FISA 702 list or a target individual program which cost my to lose wages, job opportunities, trying to block me from seeking legal help, put me in more debt, etc

(noted I was studying to get my cybersecurity certificate pretty much I found out that they illegally been snooping through my phones and wiretapping my phones and internet without warrants