Lausanne Young Leaders Gathering Four, YLG 4

My name is Biruktawit Tsegaye, and I am from Ethiopia. I was born and raised in Assela, a town in central Ethiopia. My parents were nominal Ethiopian Orthodox believers, but my journey of faith truly began with my father, who has been my inspiration for a life in ministry. He desired for me to experience the new life he had found in Jesus.





While I learned about Jesus at church, I didn't truly understand who He was until I witnessed the radical changes in my father's life following his conversion. He gave up immoral habits without hesitation and developed a profound love for Jesus, which transformed him into a loving and bold evangelist within our community. Observing this transformation softened my heart, leading me to develop a personal relationship with God through Jesus Christ. I know that I am a Christian because I made the conscious decision to turn my will and entire life over to the Lordship of Jesus. Since that moment, I have experienced His love daily and felt the power of the Holy Spirit in my ministry. As Romans 8:16 says, “The Spirit testifies to our spirit that we are God’s children.” This relationship with God has profoundly impacted my ministry career.





I served as a youth leader in my home church, and during my five years at university, I was part of the leadership team of the campus fellowship. After graduating with a degree in Hydraulic Engineering from one of Ethiopia's well-known universities, I joined EvaSUE (Evangelical Students and Graduates Union of Ethiopia) as a full-time staff member. EvaSUE partners with organizations like IFES (International Fellowship of Evangelical Students), PAOC (The Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada), and Biblica (The International Bible Society). The core purpose of EvaSUE is to advance the kingdom of God by serving students.





Upon joining EvaSUE, I underwent a 45-day intensive training program called Campus Mission Mobilization (CMM), introduced by our partner organization in the Horn of Africa. This program included courses such as Karios and NVISION. I worked as a mission mobilizer and coordinator at three different universities, organizing short-term missions with students to reach unreached people groups in Ethiopia. Additionally, I coordinated mission training sessions and conferences.





After serving God for two and a half years at EvaSUE, I joined AIPM (Ambaricho International Prayer and Missions Movement). I spent eight months in Thailand participating in mission mobilization and outreach programs with an international team that included Brazilians, Mexicans, Argentinians, Filipinos, Malians, Kenyans, and Thais. This experience was eye-opening and transformative for my understanding of global missions and working with diverse teams.





I have also worked with another international ministry called Activate Global as a national project coordinator. In this role, I have conducted training sessions, distributed seed money, and coordinated international team meetings.





Currently, I am in the process of establishing a ministry called Living Bridge Global, where I serve as both a director and board member.





I am looking forward to participating in YLG4 2027 in Brazil. I hope to connect with like-minded individuals, learn from one another, and gain valuable insights through various seminars.







