Support Lauren Handy In Jail

The Biden DOJ has unjustly convicted Lauren Handy and 4 other pro-life rescuers for conspiring to act according to their conscience by heroically and peacefully putting their bodies in between the babies and Cesare Santangelo, the Butcher of DC. Santangelo is the sole abortion dealer at the Washington Surgi-Center, a clinic known for credible instances of infanticide involving full term babies. Lauren and the others are facing up to 11 years in federal custody and are currently being held as political prisoners by the DC justice system and serving their time in federal prison. An appeal is in the works.





Lauren Handy is a 29 year old pro-life advocate known for her profound courage and leadership talents. Through sidewalk counseling and mutual aid efforts she has saved nearly 800 babies from the horrors of abortion. Lauren has stepped up for so many in their darkest hour and now she needs your support.





Being incarcerated does not come without expenses. Lauren is currently in need of money for necessities such as commissary hygiene items, clothing, food, phone calls to loved ones, and messages to continue her coordination with fellow pro life advocates, and to maintain her housing for when she is released. Additionally, in order to best fight for her, her organization PAAU needs continuous support for advocacy through campaigns to help her get out of jail, jail communications, resources and supplies for jail support, as well as (most importantly) keeping activists on the sidewalk to continue saving lives during her incarceration.





This has been a historic trial and the outcome will affect pro-life America for decades to come. It is possible that the actions of these brave pro-life people will lead to the full repeal of the draconian FACE Act. The weaponization of the DOJ against pro-life people, including outrageously harsh sentences will continue if we don’t rise to the occasion and resist.





The abortion industry has the support of the federal government, mainstream news, and the current culture… but we need yours! Lauren and other pro-lifers cannot fight this battle alone.





Repealing the FACE Act would remove the oppressive legal framework created specifically to target pro-lifers and overturning FACE open the floodgates of pro-life activism and could change the world forever.





Please be a champion for Lauren and for the valuable work she and those she empowers do everyday to protect pregnant people and children. Any amount is appreciated. Together, we can build a better world and we shall overcome!





Your donations will go towards: