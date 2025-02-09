Campaign Image

Support for the Moore Family

 USD $1,500

Campaign created by Jessica Krehel

At the beginning of January, Lauren, Dave, and Abigail all came down with the flu. While Dave and Abigail recovered quickly, Lauren continued to struggle with severe fatigue and weakness. She had a follow-up appointment scheduled with her PCP, but after a series of events, Dave took her to the emergency room for the second time on Saturday, February 2nd, where she was admitted to the hospital. 

Lauren’s initial symptoms included extreme weakness to the point of requiring assistance with walking, fatigue, and intense pain. After conducting two CT scans and an MRI, the doctors were unable to pinpoint the cause of her pain. They eventually decided to perform a spinal tap, which led to a diagnosis of Guillain-Barré Syndrome. (Feel free to look up more information on this condition if you’d like to learn more.) Lauren remains in serious condition in the ICU, still experiencing a loss of sensation and severe pain throughout much of the day and night.

We have created a GiveSendGo page to help the Moore family with financial needs during this difficult time. The funds will go toward covering medical expenses not fully covered by insurance, food costs while Lauren is hospitalized, and the urgent need for reliable care for Abigail while Dave continues to work and be by Lauren’s side in the ICU.

For timely updates, please visit the Caring Bridge that has been set up at https://tinyurl.com/3fec7a98. 

Recent Donations
Diana and Nathan Harris
$ 500.00 USD
Just now

Praying for you and your family!

Hays Family
$ 500.00 USD
4 minutes ago

The Schiefelbein Family
$ 500.00 USD
32 minutes ago

May the precious blood of Jesus Christ cover you and protect you.

