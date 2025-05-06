Serving Kenya





While this year’s mission to Chihuahua was canceled due to a regional measles outbreak, a new door has opened.





This October, I’ve been invited to join a team traveling to Kenya to serve the Turkana people—an underserved community facing serious medical, educational, and economic challenges. This is a unique opportunity to offer hands-on care, share knowledge, and support a community that often goes overlooked.





I’m raising $2,900 to help cover travel expenses, medical supplies, and outreach efforts. Every donation, no matter the size, directly helps us deliver much-needed aid, education, and lasting hope.





Thank you for considering being part of this mission to make a real difference in the lives of others.

For the past several years, I’ve had the privilege of serving in Mexico with the Guerrero Crystal Foundation, helping provide reconstructive surgery to children with disabling deformities, cancer care, and other essential medical services.