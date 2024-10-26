Help an Ohio Family with Medical Debt

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $500
Campaign funds will be received by Laura Walker
We got married in June of 2024 and we are a very happy family. My husband has two children (my stepchildren), and we live in Northeastern Ohio. I am a breast cancer survivor, and the cost of an essential preventative medication has been an enormous stress on us. When we married, Medicaid took me off of their insurance, and for a brief time, I was on my husband's insurance. His employer then decided to remove spouses from their insurance coverage, and I had to go to the marketplace. The insurance I got there has not been able to cover Zoladex in a way that we can afford. Every month, we are charged about $1,200-1,700 for the Zoladex injection. We now have an outstanding medical bill of $14,000. Though we are on an interest-free payment plan with the Cleveland Clinic for this bill, the increasing monthly payment as more monthly injections get added on has become unsustainable and a big financial strain. Zoladex is an injection that shuts down the ovaries, acting as a safeguard to try to keep estrogen from circulating in the body. The goal is to prevent a breast cancer recurrence. Thankfully, I am blessed to be almost six years out from my cancer surgery and chemotherapy. The cost of Zoladex, however, has put me in the position where I am about to be forced to choose to undergo surgery for ovary removal (oophorectomy) because we can't keep up with the monthly cost of the preventative injection. I am starting this fundraiser in hopes that I don't have to go this route, and that I can pay down some of the medical debt that we have taken on. We owe $14,000 and will continue to owe more, but I wanted to make a more modest fundraising goal of $8,000. Any small amount helps, and we are grateful for anything people can give. God bless you and thank you!
So sorry this is all happening to you guys! Love, hugs and prayers to you all! Cathy & Don
Good luck with everything!
