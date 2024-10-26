Help an Ohio Family with Medical Debt

We got married in June of 2024 and we are a very happy family. My husband has two children (my stepchildren), and we live in Northeastern Ohio. I am a breast cancer survivor, and the cost of an essential preventative medication has been an enormous stress on us. When we married, Medicaid took me off of their insurance, and for a brief time, I was on my husband's insurance. His employer then decided to remove spouses from their insurance coverage, and I had to go to the marketplace. The insurance I got there has not been able to cover Zoladex in a way that we can afford. Every month, we are charged about $1,200-1,700 for the Zoladex injection. We now have an outstanding medical bill of $14,000. Though we are on an interest-free payment plan with the Cleveland Clinic for this bill, the increasing monthly payment as more monthly injections get added on has become unsustainable and a big financial strain. Zoladex is an injection that shuts down the ovaries, acting as a safeguard to try to keep estrogen from circulating in the body. The goal is to prevent a breast cancer recurrence. Thankfully, I am blessed to be almost six years out from my cancer surgery and chemotherapy. The cost of Zoladex, however, has put me in the position where I am about to be forced to choose to undergo surgery for ovary removal (oophorectomy) because we can't keep up with the monthly cost of the preventative injection. I am starting this fundraiser in hopes that I don't have to go this route, and that I can pay down some of the medical debt that we have taken on. We owe $14,000 and will continue to owe more, but I wanted to make a more modest fundraising goal of $8,000. Any small amount helps, and we are grateful for anything people can give. God bless you and thank you!