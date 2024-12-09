A Mission with a Purpose

Empowering Liberia: A Journey of Faith and Service

Dear friends and family,

I am thrilled to share an incredible opportunity that lies ahead: a missions trip to Liberia, West Africa, in April 2025. This journey is not just about traveling to a new place, but about bringing hope, support, and empowerment to communities in need. I am reaching out to invite you to be a vital part of this mission through your generous support.

Over the course of seven transformative days, I will have the privilege to engage with the vibrant communities of Liberia. The mission will be multifaceted, involving ministering to school children through the word of God, engaging them in games, arts and crafts, and igniting their spirits. We aim to establish a medical presence in a local village, providing essential healthcare and education to those who need it. This trip also marks our very first Women’s Conference—a platform to empower and uplift women, equipping them with the knowledge of Christ and encouragement to thrive. I will have the honor of attending the Inaugural GCA Liberia Graduation, celebrating their achievements and futures. Additionally, the missions trip includes ministering to and encouraging men & women in small group settings, fostering community and resilience.

To make this missions trip possible, I am raising funds to cover travel expenses, including airfare, immunizations, living accommodations, food, insurance, and ground transportation. Your contribution, no matter the size, will have a profound impact, enabling this mission to unfold and touch lives in Liberia.

Thank you for considering joining me on this journey of faith, service, and transformation. Together, we can create ripples of hope and change in Liberia.

With gratitude and appreciation,

Laura Lawrence







