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Laura Ashley’s Medical Expenses

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$19,800 USD

Fundraiser created byPaul Ashley

Fundraiser funds will be received by Paul Ashley

Laura Ashley’s Medical Expenses

June 14, the morning that changed everything.


While visiting Paul’s parents in Canada, Paul and Laura were involved in a serious car accident on their way to church. In an instant, what was supposed to be a meaningful family visit became a medical emergency affecting multiple generations of our family.


Laura suffered a traumatic brain injury and brain bleed and was placed on a ventilator. In those first hours, doctors could offer very few answers, and our family was faced with uncertainty, fear, and the reality that the days ahead would be critical. Words like “catastrophic” were used to describe Laura’s condition. Paul also sustained injuries of his own, including head trauma that required stitches and an aneurysm that will need ongoing medical follow-up.


As our family worked to obtain emergency passports (Riley, Reagan, and Ronda) and make arrangements to reach Canada, we asked for prayers.


The response was nothing short of incredible.


Friends, family members, church communities, coworkers, neighbors, and even complete strangers began covering our family in prayer. Messages poured in from people across the globe (not even exaggerating with that last one). Meals were offered. Financial support was given. Encouragement arrived at exactly the moments we needed it most.


In the midst of one of the most frightening experiences of our lives, we have been wonderfully overwhelmed by the kindness, generosity, and compassion of others.


Most importantly, we have witnessed God’s goodness and mercy every step of the way.


Since the accident, Laura has made miraculous progress. She is responding to medical staff and us. The doctors went from saying get everyone here as fast as possible to talking with us about transferring her home (though not for a while).


While doctors continue to monitor her closely and there are still many unknowns regarding her recovery and potential long-term effects from the brain injury, we are profoundly grateful for every day that brings more positive updates. Each step forward feels like an answered prayer.


We know the road ahead will not be easy. There will be ongoing medical expenses, rehabilitation needs, travel costs, lodging expenses, missed work, and many other unforeseen challenges as Laura continues her recovery and our family navigates what comes next.


For those who have asked how they can help, we have created this fundraiser to help ease some of the financial burden during this season.


More than any financial gift, however, we ask for your continued prayers. Please pray for complete healing for Laura, wisdom for her medical team, continued healing for Paul and Paul’s parents, safe travels back home, and peace and strength for our entire family.


We do not pretend to understand why difficult things happen. But throughout this journey, we have been reminded that God remains faithful in every circumstance. His goodness is not dependent on our situation, and His mercy has been evident through every prayer, every encouraging message, every act of generosity, and every small victory along the way.


Thank you for standing with our family. Your prayers, support, and generosity have been a tangible reminder that we are not walking this road alone.


“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life…” — Psalm 23:6

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