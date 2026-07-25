Help Launch a Community Farm in South Sudan

I was born in Buthok Rou Rumbek East County, Lakes State, in a rural community rich in culture, shaped by resilience, hard-working people, and a deep connection to the land. A self-sustaining community where the land is capable of feeding its people, but starved of infrastructure and formal economic opportunities.

Growing up, I witnessed families struggle through seasons of food shortages. I saw mothers carry the responsibility of feeding households with very little support, and young people willing to work but with no clear path to do so. And all this was because systems failed to support local production.

Those experiences stayed with me.

Years later, after leaving home to study and now living in Morocco, that reality stayed with me. And over time, it became a responsibility I couldn’t ignore. I’ve carried one belief with me: our communities don’t need aid, they need support to build sustainable infrastructures and institutions that empower and cultivate their own resilience rather than fostering dependency.

Across South Sudan today, this is still the reality. Many farmers rely on small, rain-fed plots without improved inputs or training. As a result, production remains low, communities continue to depend on external food aid, and markets import what could be grown locally. Skills are gradually lost, and every climate shock makes families more vulnerable.

Today, together with a dedicated team on the ground, we are transforming a shared conviction into a lasting reality. We are launching a community farm, not just as a farming project, but as a way to create opportunity, restore dignity in work, and strengthen local food production.

This farm will focus on sorghum and groundnuts, crops that are well-suited to the local environment and essential to everyday diets. But beyond production, the farm is designed as a practical, community-based model where young people and local farmers can work, learn, and build something together.

To facilitate this initiative, we have secured the foundation to begin. The community has donated over 50 acres of land for the project, and we have a committed team on the ground ready to work. We also have access to tractor equipment for farm cultivation. Local leadership, including the community elders and the county commissioner, have strongly supported this initiative.

With these pieces in place, what remains is the funding needed to get the farm operational.

Fundraising Target: $3,500

These funds will support the project, from land clearing to planting and early operations during the upcoming rainy season in mid-April.

How the funds will be used:

Around $1,000 for land clearing and preparation

About $700 for seeds and planting inputs (sorghum and groundnuts)

Approximately $500 for tools and basic equipment

Around $600 for local labour during planting and early maintenance

About $400 for farmer training and coordination activities

Remaining funds for logistics, transport, and initial operations

Once funded, land clearing will begin within two weeks, followed by planting about three weeks later, aligned with the rains.

With this initial support, we expect to engage 15–25 young people directly in the farming activities, while also involving women and nearby households in training and participation. The farm will serve not only as a production site, but as a learning space (demo-plots available) where practical farming methods can be shared and applied. a starting point for something that can grow beyond a single season.

This project is part of a broader vision under Junub Adik Foundation, a community-driven organisation focused on practical solutions in agriculture and local development. The aim is simple: to move from dependency to productivity by building systems that communities can sustain themselves.

To ensure transparency, we will share regular updates, photos, and progress as the project moves from land preparation to planting and beyond.

If you’ve ever seen images or stories about South Sudan and wondered what could be done differently, then this is one of those moments, …a moment where awareness becomes responsibility, and where you have a real opportunity to directly be a part of the change you wish to see.

Your support is not just helping to plant crops; It is helping to create a foundation, a system where young people can work, communities can produce, and families can rely on their own efforts. This is how we move from aid to agriculture, from dependency to self-reliance.

If this resonates with you, I invite you to Give what you can, Share with someone who cares, and be part of building a more food-secure South Sudan.

Thank you for being part of this!

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Kaman Manyang

Founder, Junub Adik Foundation