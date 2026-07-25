Launching Christian Micro School CCA

After more than 36 years in education as a teacher, principal, and college instructor, God has placed a new calling on my heart—to establish Cornerstone Christian Academy (CCA), a Christ-centered microschool dedicated to partnering with families in the discipleship and education of their children.

Cornerstone Christian Academy is being developed to provide small class sizes, strong academics, and intentional biblical discipleship in a nurturing environment where every child is known, valued, and encouraged to grow in faith and character. Our vision is to cultivate a community of learners who love God, pursue excellence, and serve others.

As a newly established 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, we are raising funds to help launch our first classrooms in St. Johns County. Donations will support classroom furnishings, curriculum, technology, insurance, educational resources, and startup operating expenses. Every gift, regardless of size, brings us one step closer to opening our doors and serving families seeking a Christ-centered educational option.

We invite you to become a Founding Partner in this mission. Your support will help create a lasting legacy that impacts children and families for generations to come.

Thank you for praying, sharing, and investing in the future of Christian education through Cornerstone Christian Academy.



