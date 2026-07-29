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Launch VBS Overseas

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byApryl Peredo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Apryl Peredo

Launch VBS Overseas

Bringing English Learning, International Friendship, and Biblical Values to Local Youth in Japan

This summer, we are launching what we hope will become a new tradition for local families in Japan: a bilingual Vacation Bible School (VBS) program for junior high school students.

Our goal is to hold two one-week programs:

  1. Week 1: August 3–7, 2026
  2. Week 2: August 10–14, 2026

Each week will welcome a different group of students and will be conducted in both Japanese and English.

Why This Matters

Vacation Bible School programs are common in North America, but they are largely unknown in Japan. While churches in many countries have the facilities, materials, and volunteer experience needed to host VBS programs, most local churches here are small and do not have the space or resources to offer a program of this scale.

As a result, we are building this project from the ground up.

Our vision is to create a fun, welcoming environment where students can:

  1. Practice and improve their English
  2. Interact with bilingual staff and volunteers
  3. Experience a positive international atmosphere
  4. Build friendships with other students
  5. Learn valuable moral and ethical lessons through Bible stories
  6. Participate in games, arts and crafts, music, and group activities

Many parents in Japan actively seek opportunities for their children to gain English exposure and international experience. We hope to provide that opportunity while also introducing students to timeless lessons about kindness, honesty, perseverance, compassion, and serving others.

Why We Need Your Help

Because this is our first year, we must purchase or develop nearly everything needed to operate the program.

Our fundraising goal is $4,000 USD, which will allow us to provide two weeks of programming for local students.

Funds will be used for:

  1. Rental of community facilities and activity spaces
  2. VBS curriculum and starter materials
  3. Student workbooks and activity supplies
  4. Arts and crafts materials
  5. Snacks and drinks for participants
  6. Small gifts and VBS items such as stickers, carry bags, and participation rewards
  7. Printing and promotional materials
  8. General program setup costs

The good news is that many of these expenses are startup costs. Once we have the curriculum and foundational materials, future VBS programs can be offered at a significantly lower cost.

Keeping the Program Accessible

At this stage, we do not feel comfortable charging admission fees. Since VBS is not a familiar concept in our community, we want families to feel welcome to participate without financial barriers.

Your support will allow us to offer this first trial program at little or no cost to participating families while we introduce the concept and build trust within the community.

Be Part of Something New

Every new community program begins with a first step.

By supporting this project, you are helping create a unique opportunity for young people in Japan to grow in their English skills, build confidence, experience positive community connections, and learn valuable life lessons through Bible-centered activities.

Whether you can give $10, $50, $100, or more, every contribution helps bring this vision to life.

Thank you for helping us plant seeds that can continue to benefit students and families for years to come.

Why This Project Is Personal to Me

For many years, I worked as a teacher and mentor, spending countless hours with students both inside and outside the classroom. While schools do an important job of educating young people, I often noticed that many students were carrying burdens that were not visible during the school day.

Some struggled with loneliness. Some questioned where they belonged. Others were searching for meaning, purpose, or simply a place where they felt seen and valued.

Those experiences stayed with me.

One of the reasons I am passionate about creating this Vacation Bible School program is that smaller, community-based settings allow young people to receive individual attention, encouragement, and support that is often difficult to provide in larger environments.

Through games, activities, friendships, and discussion, students can build confidence and connect with positive role models. Through Bible stories, they can encounter messages of hope, perseverance, compassion, forgiveness, and courage.

Whether a student comes from a Christian background or has never opened a Bible before, my hope is that they leave feeling encouraged, valued, and better equipped to face life's challenges.

In a world that often feels uncertain and overwhelming, I believe that introducing young people to uplifting stories, strong moral foundations, and the love of God can help provide an inner strength that will serve them throughout their lives.

My hope is that this VBS will become more than just a summer activity. I hope it becomes a place where students discover friendship, encouragement, purpose, and hope.

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