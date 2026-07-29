Launch Valor Prep: Raising Boys into Men of Faith

We are raising funds to launch Valor Preparatory Academy, a Christ-centered microschool for middle school boys 11 - 14 years in Henry County, Georgia and fund its first 6 months of operations.

Valor Prep was born out of a burden we could not ignore: too many boys are falling through the cracks during the middle school years. These are the years when boys are forming identity, habits, discipline, confidence, faith, friendships, and their understanding of what kind of men they are becoming. That one day they may be Christian men who are responsive to their families, in their communities and in the marketplace. Yet many families are watching their sons struggle with motivation, reading and math gaps, low confidence, emotional immaturity, impulsive behavior, lack of purpose, and a school experience that often feels too large, too passive, or too disconnected from real life.

We believe boys need more than assignments. They need formation.

Valor Prep is being created to help boys ages 11–14 grow into strong students, responsible young men, emerging Christian leaders, and future contributors to their families, churches, communities, and workplaces. Our mission is to provide a small, structured, Christ-centered learning environment where boys are known personally, challenged academically, coached emotionally, strengthened physically, grounded spiritually, shown career options with career evaluation and connected to real-world purpose will result in high academic performance, civic and community consciousness, a desire to impact their spheres of influence for Christ and productive high-school and post-secondary outcomes.

This fundraiser will help us move from vision to launch.

Valor Prep will serve middle school boys through a daily model that includes Scripture, prayer, academic mastery, structured literacy support, math intervention, physical activity, leadership development, emotional intelligence, self-regulation, career exposure, and community-embedded learning. We are building a model designed around what many middle school boys actually need to thrive.

A typical Valor day will include morning Scripture, prayer, affirmation, and reflection; daily movement and fitness; targeted reading and math instruction; small-group coaching; Socratic discussion; project-based learning; emotional awareness and self-regulation tools; leadership training through “The Boardroom”; and real-world exposure through churches, businesses, nonprofits, civic leaders, and community partners.

One of Valor’s core commitments is academic repair with dignity. Many boys reach middle school with reading gaps, weak fluency, limited writing stamina, or math frustration. Valor will use assessment-first instruction to identify where each student is and then provide targeted support. Our literacy approach begins with the basics when needed: decoding, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, and written response. We want boys to stop hiding behind avoidance and begin experiencing the confidence that comes from real progress.

Another major part of Valor’s model is discipline as discipleship. We believe behavior communicates something, but we also believe boys must learn responsibility, repair, self-control, and accountability. Valor will use restorative conversations, reflection tools, clear expectations, and coaching to help students understand what happened, who was affected, what needs to be repaired, and what stronger choice must be practiced next time. Correction is not rejection. Correction is part of growth.

Valor will teach emotional intelligence and self-regulation in a way boys can respect and apply. Students will learn how to name emotions, recognize triggers, manage frustration, resolve conflict, receive correction, and recover from setbacks. We will use simple reflection questions: What happened? What was I feeling? What did I tell myself? What choice did I make? What stronger choice can I make next time?

Physical activity will be built into the school day because boys need movement. Fitness, outdoor play, team challenges, sportsmanship, and structured recreation will help students build focus, stamina, self-control, confidence, and healthy habits. Movement will not be treated as a reward after the “real learning” is done. At Valor, movement is part of the learning model.

Leadership development will happen through a signature experience called The Boardroom. In The Boardroom, students will practice leadership by serving in roles, running meetings, discussing budgets, making decisions, presenting ideas, solving problems, and planning service projects. Boys will learn that leadership is preparation, humility, courage, communication, responsibility, follow-through, and service.

Valor will also connect students to the community in meaningful ways. We want boys to see local businesses, churches, nonprofits, public servants, tradespeople, entrepreneurs, ministry leaders, and professionals up close. Students will prepare questions, visit sites, hear from guest speakers, complete projects, and reflect on the skills and character required for different paths. Early career exposure helps boys connect schoolwork to future purpose.

We are especially committed to community-embedded learning. Valor students will learn from the community, serve in the community, and help solve real problems in the community. A local business may present a customer service challenge. A nonprofit may ask students to help design a donation drive. A church partner may invite students to support a service project. A civic leader may help students understand how local government works.

This fundraiser will help cover the practical needs required to launch well.

Funds raised may support facility preparation, classroom furniture, curriculum, assessment tools, reading intervention materials, math resources, technology, supplies, insurance, safety materials, staff preparation, scholarships, transportation, fitness equipment, student leadership materials, marketing, enrollment events, and first-semester operating needs.

Your gift will help us build the foundation before students ever walk through the door.

We are not only asking for money. We are inviting you into a mission.

When you give to Valor Prep, you are helping create a place where a boy who has lost confidence can rediscover his ability to learn. You are helping create a place where a boy who has been labeled a behavior problem can be coached toward responsibility and self-control. You are helping create a place where a boy who has never thought seriously about his future can meet mentors, visit workplaces, lead projects, and begin to imagine the man God is shaping him to become.

You are helping create a place where families can find support, not shame. You are helping create a place where the church becomes a practical answer to a real community need. You are helping create a place where education, discipleship, leadership, and service work together.

Valor Prep is designed to serve boys in one of the most important developmental windows of their lives. Middle school is a formation season. It is a time when boys are deciding whether they are capable, whether they are seen, whether discipline matters, whether faith matters, and whether they have a future worth preparing for.

Valor will answer with clarity: you are capable, you are seen, your choices matter, your gifts matter, your future matters, God has purpose for your life, and your family, church, and community need the man you are becoming.

Our goal is to launch Valor Preparatory Academy with the systems, staff, materials, facility support, scholarship resources, and community partnerships necessary to serve students with excellence. We want to be accountable to families, donors, sponsors, and the Godly Love Christian Fellowship board through clear reporting, measurable goals, student portfolios, parent communication, and regular updates.

We will track academic growth, attendance, reading and math progress, student reflections, leadership participation, physical activity, career exposure, community projects, family engagement, sponsor impact, and board oversight. Supporters should know not only that their gifts were received, but that their gifts are making a visible difference.

Here are some of the outcomes we are working toward:

Stronger readers.

More confident problem-solvers.

Better self-regulated learners.

More disciplined boys.

Emerging Christian leaders.

Greater career awareness.

Stronger family engagement.

Meaningful community partnerships.

Young men better prepared to serve, work, lead, and follow Christ.

Every gift matters.

A gift can help purchase reading materials.

A gift can help sponsor a student.

A gift can help provide classroom furniture.

A gift can help cover assessment tools.

A gift can help support transportation to a community learning experience.

A gift can help provide fitness equipment.

A gift can help prepare a safe and welcoming learning space.

A gift can help launch a school where boys are not overlooked, but formed with intention.

If you are a parent, grandparent, pastor, educator, business owner, mentor, coach, ministry leader, or community member who believes boys need structure, challenge, movement, mentorship, academic support, emotional coaching, biblical identity, and strong formation, we invite you to stand with us.

Please give what you can, pray for this launch, and share this campaign with others.

Together, we can help build Valor Preparatory Academy: a place where boys are strengthened in faith, sharpened in mind, trained in discipline, formed in character, and prepared for service.

Thank you for helping us raise up young men of courage, honor, integrity, responsibility, and faith.



