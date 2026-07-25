Launch Together We Are America Foundation

Together We Are America Foundation is a grassroots humanitarian initiative with a simple mission: to help families facing hunger, disasters, and hardship across the Americas.





Today, we’re raising funds to launch this effort from the ground up. Donations will help us purchase collection bins, food, hygiene supplies, storage materials, transportation, outreach, and the basic resources needed to organize community food drives and relief efforts.





Our long-term vision is to build a trusted nonprofit that partners with volunteers, local businesses, and community organizations to collect and deliver essential supplies where they are needed most.





Every contribution, no matter the size, helps move us one step closer to creating a network of hope that brings people together through compassion and service.





Thank you for believing that together we can make a difference.





Together We Are America Foundation

“Together, we share hope.”



