Launch Rooted In Enough Conference

The Rooted In Enough Conference is a women's gathering built around one powerful truth — that in Christ, you are already enough. In a world that constantly tells women to want more, do more, and have more, this conference creates a space for women to exhale, return to what matters, and discover the deep, grounding peace of contentment in Him. Through meaningful sessions, authentic community, and Spirit-led conversations, attendees will walk away not just inspired — but truly transformed in how they see themselves, their lives, and their enoughness in Christ.





This conference was born out of a very real journey. I grew up in Trinidad with a childhood rooted in simplicity — mango trees, family, faith, and the quiet joy of having exactly what you need. But after moving to the U.S., I slowly drifted into the culture of more. More things, more expectations, more debt — until it all came crashing down. Losing our home, having a car repossessed, and starting over at my in-laws was the moment that broke me open. And in that breaking, I met God in a way I never had before. He introduced me to contentment — and it changed everything. The way I live, the way I spend, the way I see myself. That transformation is what Rooted In Enough is built on.





The first Rooted In Enough Conference is set for September 2027 in Greenville, NC, and we are planting the seeds right now. Your support helps us show up for women with the excellence, intention, and professionalism this message deserves — because the women who will walk through those doors deserve to know from the moment they arrive that this space was built with them in mind. Every dollar contributed is an investment in a woman finding her way back to herself, back to simplicity, and back to the God who says she has always been enough.