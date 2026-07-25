Help Launch Hulofton Marketplace

Hulofton is an AI-powered marketplace being built to transform the way people buy, sell, discover local services, and connect with their communities. Our mission is to create a smarter, safer, and more trusted marketplace where individuals and businesses can confidently connect through advanced AI technology.





Unlike traditional marketplace platforms, Hulofton is designed with AI-powered search, intelligent recommendations, scam prevention, secure messaging, trust-building tools, and features that help both buyers and sellers make better decisions.





Developing a marketplace of this scale requires significant time, technology, and financial investment. Your support helps turn this vision into a fully operational platform that can serve communities across the country and eventually around the world.





Donations will directly support:

• Website design, development, and ongoing improvements

• iPhone and Android mobile app development

• Artificial Intelligence research, development, and integration

• Cloud hosting, servers, databases, storage, and platform infrastructure

• Cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and account protection

• Software licensing, APIs, and development tools

• Business registration, legal services, trademark and intellectual property protection

• Marketing, advertising, and customer acquisition

• Customer support systems and operational expenses

• Beta testing, quality assurance, bug fixes, and future feature development





Every contribution—large or small—helps bring Hulofton one step closer to launch. Whether you donate $5 or $500, you’re helping build a platform designed to create safer transactions, smarter buying decisions, and new opportunities for individuals, entrepreneurs, and small businesses.





Thank you for believing in the vision of Hulofton.





Visit us at:

Hulofton.com





Mailing Donations

If you would like to support Hulofton by check or money order, you may mail your contribution to:





Hulofton

9420 Reseda Blvd. #220

Northridge, CA 91324

Please include your name and contact information so we can acknowledge your generosity.



