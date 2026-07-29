Latisha Request for Donations Rare Cancer

In August 2024, my life changed unexpectedly when I was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancerous tumor located in the pleural space near my lung. Since that day, my journey has been filled with surgeries, treatments, appointments, fear, uncertainty, and many difficult moments. Yet through it all, I continue to lean on God for strength, peace, and hope.

Because of my illness, I have been deemed disabled and am no longer able to work Full Time. This has placed an overwhelming financial burden on me and my family while I fight to heal physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

There have been days when I have felt exhausted and afraid, but my faith reminds me that I am never walking this journey alone. I believe God is carrying me even in the hardest moments, and I am trusting Him one day at a time.

I am humbly asking for help during this season of my life. Donations will go toward medical expenses, transportation, household bills, groceries, and helping provide stability for my family.

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand and simply ask for your prayers, encouragement, and for you to share my story. Every prayer, every kind word, and every act of support means more than I can express.

Thank you for standing beside me during this battle. I am holding onto faith, believing in healing, and trusting that God has a purpose for my life.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” – Jeremiah 29:11

L.Walker