Arlington Latin Mass Society General Fund

The Arlington Latin Mass Society (ALMS), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is raising funds towards its mission of supporting the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) in the Catholic Diocese of Arlington and surrounding areas.

On September 8, 2022, the Arlington diocese's policy implementing Traditionis custodes, the 2021 motu proprio of Pope Francis restricting the TLM, went into effect. The consequence has been the reduction of the number of parishes in the diocese offering the TLM from 21 to eight. Of the remaining eight, only three are permitted to continue their celebrations of the Mass in the traditional Roman Rite in their parish church buildings, for a period of two years: St. Rita in Alexandria, St. John the Beloved in McLean, and St. Anthony of Padua Mission in King George.

The remaining five have been moved to off-site locations. These include St. John the Baptist in Front Royal, now at Chelsea Academy; Sacred Heart of Jesus in Winchester, now at Sacred Heart Academy; Holy Trinity in Gainesville, now at Renaissance Montessori School in Nokesville (located within the parish boundaries of All Saints); St. John the Apostle in Leesburg, in their historic chapel; and St. Patrick in Fredericksburg, in their former church building, now their parish hall.

This campaign will be used as a general fundraiser for ALMS, to enable us to carry out our mission by publishing information on the TLM that would otherwise be suppressed by restrictions on parishes; organizing events, such as the National Summorum Pontificum Pilgrimage and our weekly rosary rallies; supporting the renovation and maintenance of off-site TLM venues; as well as other projects. To keep up to date on our latest activities, please visit our website and follow us on Facebook.

Anything you can contribute will be greatly appreciated. These are trying times for the Church, particularly for those whose spirituality is deeply formed by and attached to the traditional rites of divine worship. Together we can help carry each other's burdens and make the most of a difficult and painful situation. Your prayers, likewise, will be invaluable, and will be repaid in kind with much gratitude.

