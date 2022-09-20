Arlington Latin Mass Society General Fund

Monthly Goal:
USD $1,000
Total Raised:
USD $4,162
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Arlington Latin Mass Society
The Arlington Latin Mass Society (ALMS), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is raising funds towards its mission of supporting the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) in the Catholic Diocese of Arlington and surrounding areas.
On September 8, 2022, the Arlington diocese's policy implementing Traditionis custodes, the 2021 motu proprio of Pope Francis restricting the TLM, went into effect. The consequence has been the reduction of the number of parishes in the diocese offering the TLM from 21 to eight. Of the remaining eight, only three are permitted to continue their celebrations of the Mass in the traditional Roman Rite in their parish church buildings, for a period of two years: St. Rita in Alexandria, St. John the Beloved in McLean, and St. Anthony of Padua Mission in King George.
The remaining five have been moved to off-site locations. These include St. John the Baptist in Front Royal, now at Chelsea Academy; Sacred Heart of Jesus in Winchester, now at Sacred Heart Academy; Holy Trinity in Gainesville, now at Renaissance Montessori School in Nokesville (located within the parish boundaries of All Saints); St. John the Apostle in Leesburg, in their historic chapel; and St. Patrick in Fredericksburg, in their former church building, now their parish hall.
This campaign will be used as a general fundraiser for ALMS, to enable us to carry out our mission by publishing information on the TLM that would otherwise be suppressed by restrictions on parishes; organizing events, such as the National Summorum Pontificum Pilgrimage and our weekly rosary rallies; supporting the renovation and maintenance of off-site TLM venues; as well as other projects. To keep up to date on our latest activities, please visit our website and follow us on Facebook.
Anything you can contribute will be greatly appreciated. These are trying times for the Church, particularly for those whose spirituality is deeply formed by and attached to the traditional rites of divine worship. Together we can help carry each other's burdens and make the most of a difficult and painful situation. Your prayers, likewise, will be invaluable, and will be repaid in kind with much gratitude.
Many thanks for all you do.
Many thanks for all you do.
Deo Gratias!
Many thanks for all you do.
Many thanks for all you do.
Thank you.
March 21st, 2023
We have booked shuttle busses to traditional Roman Rite liturgies on Good Friday for residents of the Arlington and Washington Dioceses. To reserve your seat, please complete this signup form. When you sign up, please indicate the number of passengers in your party, including children.
https://tinyurl.com/alms-good-friday
Requested donation: $20 per traveller, or $100 per family of 5 or more. We are glad to help relieve the burden of travel under the Arlington diocese's current TLM restrictions. That said, these shuttles costs thousands of dollars to arrange, and so we would be grateful for your contribution to help offset the cost, *if you are able.*
Even if you will not need the shuttle, please also consider contributing to this effort on behalf of a family that cannot afford to make a contribution themselves.
May God reward your generosity!
March 8th, 2023
We are excited to announce that, effective February 1, 2023, the Arlington Latin Mass Society has been granted 501(c)(3) non-profit status! All contributions from that date forward are 100% tax deductible. Thank you all for your generosity in supporting our mission to support the traditional Latin Mass!
February 28th, 2023
Thank you to everyone who has contributed to our General Fund so far! We have a major update to share regarding the upcoming 2nd National Summorum Pontificum Pilgrimage on March 25.
We have booked shuttle busses to transport local pilgrims back to Arlington from Washington at the end of the pilgrimage, and to bring long-distance pilgrims to and from the pilgrimage from the following locations: Front Royal, Virginia; Gainesville, Virginia; Benedict, Maryland; and Chinatown, Washington, DC. For full details on the shuttle routes, please visit tlmpilgrimage.com/route-info/transportation
There are other expenses associated with the pilgrimage as well, primarily supplies and equipment. Please consider making a donation to help offset these costs. We have a dedicated campaign for the pilgrimage, if you wish to donate specifically to that project: givesendgo.com/tlmpilgrimage2
May God reward your generosity!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.