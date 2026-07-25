Science Proves There Is A God

I have written a book and I am requesting funds to help publish and market this insightful text. The book validates there is life after death and I use math and science to prove there is a Creator.

Book Title

Late for My Own Funeral

Proof There is Life After Death – and Science Shows Life Began with a Creator

My Story

Is there life after death? Is there a God? Yes, and Yes.

My life was forever changed after a devastating automobile accident that left me clinically dead, and then in a coma with only a 1% chance of survival. Against all odds, I survived emergency brain surgery and was dubbed the “miracle man” by my hospital surgical team.

During my coma, I experienced a profound Near Death Experience (NDE)—a well- orchestrated guided journey into the afterworld by a Celestial Being. This journey revealed to me the basic truths: there is life after death and there is a Creator.

In addition, I know the way my story was laid out to me is telling. I have been chosen to educate – I now know I have an obligation to teach – my experiences and share what I learned.

I am Dr. Ronald J. Parise, a research scientist, licensed Professional Engineer, inventor, and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering. This book tells my story.

Why This Book Matters

• Scientific Proof: Using mathematics, physics, and scientific analysis, I demonstrate why evolution is impossible and why the existence of an afterlife clearly requires a Creator.

• Personal Testimony: My own NDE, the passing of my son Joey with his NDE, and the too soon afterward passing of my wife Terri of 32 years, all form part of a larger tapestry that show convincingly the reality of life beyond this world.

• Cultural Connection: My journey mirrors the stories embedded in Spirituals sung in the mid-1800s by American slaves—songs born from their own NDEs and proof of eternity. In essence their songs are a validation of my own journey.

• Mission of Faith: This book is for believers and especially for non-believers, offering scientific and witnessed proof that a Creator exists. Your help here will spread God's word.

Funding Goal

I am seeking $12,500 to publish and market this book. The tasks include:

• Professional editing, layout, cover design, ISBN/rights, author website.

• Media promotion, podcast interviews, video trailer, and publicity campaigns.

• Overfunding: Additional donations will be used for more publicity and to distribute free book copies to homeless shelters, prisons, hospitals, libraries and other organizations serving the public to help spread the good word of our Lord.

Donor Rewards

• $50 donation: Signed paperback with a personal message.

• $100+ donation: Signed hardcover with a personal message.

• All donors: Receive periodic updates and commentary on the publishing journey.

Call to Action

By supporting this project, you are not only helping to publish the book—you are helping spread proof of God’s existence and there is life after death. Your contribution will empower readers to strengthen their faith, or more important, discover it for the first time.

I also humbly ask for your prayers. Together, through faith and science, we can all utilize the power of prayer to bring countless souls closer to our Creator.

Please Help

“Please join me in proving through science, testimony, and experience that death is not the end—it is the beginning of eternity with our Creator. And of course the most wonderful and beautiful truth that we will be reuniting with our loved ones who have gone before us.”



