GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Science Proves There Is A God

Goal$12,500 USD
Raised$325 USD

Fundraiser created byRon Parise

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ron Parise

Science Proves There Is A God

I have written a book and I am requesting funds to help publish and market this insightful text. The book validates there is life after death and I use math and science to prove there is a Creator. 

Book Title

Late for My Own Funeral

Proof There is Life After Death – and Science Shows Life Began with a Creator

My Story

Is there life after death? Is there a God? Yes, and Yes.

My life was forever changed after a devastating automobile accident that left me clinically dead, and then in a coma with only a 1% chance of survival. Against all odds, I survived emergency brain surgery and was dubbed the “miracle man” by my hospital surgical team.

During my coma, I experienced a profound Near Death Experience (NDE)—a well- orchestrated guided journey into the afterworld by a Celestial Being. This journey revealed to me the basic truths: there is life after death and there is a Creator.

In addition, I know the way my story was laid out to me is telling. I have been chosen to educate – I now know I have an obligation to teach – my experiences and share what I learned.

I am Dr. Ronald J. Parise, a research scientist, licensed Professional Engineer, inventor, and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering. This book tells my story.

Why This Book Matters

• Scientific Proof: Using mathematics, physics, and scientific analysis, I demonstrate why evolution is impossible and why the existence of an afterlife clearly requires a Creator.

• Personal Testimony: My own NDE, the passing of my son Joey with his NDE, and the too soon afterward passing of my wife Terri of 32 years, all form part of a larger tapestry that show convincingly the reality of life beyond this world.

• Cultural Connection: My journey mirrors the stories embedded in Spirituals sung in the mid-1800s by American slaves—songs born from their own NDEs and proof of eternity. In essence their songs are a validation of my own journey.

• Mission of Faith: This book is for believers and especially for non-believers, offering scientific and witnessed proof that a Creator exists. Your help here will spread God's word.

Funding Goal

I am seeking $12,500 to publish and market this book. The tasks include:

• Professional editing, layout, cover design, ISBN/rights, author website.

• Media promotion, podcast interviews, video trailer, and publicity campaigns.

• Overfunding: Additional donations will be used for more publicity and to distribute free book copies to homeless shelters, prisons, hospitals, libraries and other organizations serving the public to help spread the good word of our Lord.

Donor Rewards

• $50 donation: Signed paperback with a personal message.

• $100+ donation: Signed hardcover with a personal message.

• All donors: Receive periodic updates and commentary on the publishing journey.

Call to Action

By supporting this project, you are not only helping to publish the book—you are helping spread proof of God’s existence and there is life after death. Your contribution will empower readers to strengthen their faith, or more important, discover it for the first time.

I also humbly ask for your prayers. Together, through faith and science, we can all utilize the power of prayer to bring countless souls closer to our Creator.

Please Help

“Please join me in proving through science, testimony, and experience that death is not the end—it is the beginning of eternity with our Creator. And of course the most wonderful and beautiful truth that we will be reuniting with our loved ones who have gone before us.”


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve