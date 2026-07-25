LASTING CHANGE: Furaha Africa Foundation

Hello, my name is Anastasius Demo Omoke. I’m a pastor and the founder of Furaha Africa Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to uplifting some of the most vulnerable individuals in Nairobi’s poverty-stricken communities.

I started this foundation with a deep sense of responsibility and compassion for those in need, particularly children, women, and the elderly who are facing extreme hardship and marginalization.





In Nairobi, a city that is home to millions, vast inequality persists. Many families struggle daily to meet their most basic needs, and the most vulnerable—particularly children and the elderly—are often left without support. At Furaha Africa Foundation, our mission is to provide immediate relief and long-term solutions to those facing the harshest conditions. We focus on delivering essential services such as food, medical care, sanitation supplies, and education, particularly for young girls and children who are often overlooked in the face of poverty.





We are raising funds to expand our programs and to continue our vital work in these communities. Your support will allow us to enhance our existing services and reach more people who need help. Every donation, no matter how small, will have a direct and meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve.





How Will Your Donation Be Used?

Your contribution will directly support the critical programs we run to uplift the most marginalized individuals. Here is how the funds will be spent:





Food and Nutrition:

With your help, we will continue to provide nourishing meals to children and families who do not have enough to eat. Proper nutrition is essential for physical and cognitive development, especially in children. Every meal we provide helps them thrive and grow.





Healthcare:

Access to basic medical care is a luxury that many of the families we serve simply cannot afford. Donations will go towards providing medical supplies, vaccinations, and healthcare services to those who are sick, elderly, or suffering from chronic illnesses. We also aim to fund regular health check-ups and treatments, ensuring that no one is left behind due to lack of healthcare access.





Sanitation and Clean Water:

Many of the communities we serve struggle with access to clean water and basic sanitation facilities, which can lead to preventable diseases. We will use funds to distribute hygiene kits, build sanitation infrastructure, and raise awareness about proper hygiene practices to improve the overall health of the communities we work with.





Education:

One of the most powerful ways to break the cycle of poverty is through education. Donations will fund scholarships, learning materials, and school fees for young girls and children who would otherwise be unable to attend school. Education empowers individuals, especially girls, to improve their lives and contribute to the development of their communities.





Sustainable Development Programs:

In addition to immediate relief, we believe in empowering communities through sustainable solutions. Part of the funds raised will go toward providing vocational training, supporting local businesses, and teaching practical skills to adults, ensuring that they can generate income and improve their living conditions long-term.





Why Your Support Matters

The work we do is essential in transforming the lives of the most vulnerable people in Nairobi. Without the support of donors like you, we would not be able to reach as many people or have as significant an impact. The challenges facing these communities are immense, but they are not insurmountable. With your help, we can restore hope, dignity, and opportunity to those who need it most.





Supporting Furaha Africa Foundation means you are not just donating to a cause; you are becoming part of a movement that seeks to create lasting change. Every dollar you contribute will directly touch lives and contribute to building a better future for children, women, and the elderly who deserve a chance at a brighter tomorrow.





OUR EVANGELICAL WORK:

*Conducting regular worship services, as we are currently doing, Bible studies, prayer meetings, discipleship classes, and leadership training.

*Raising and mentoring faithful ministers and church leaders who will serve with integrity and biblical conviction.

*Organising evangelistic crusades, conferences, missions, and community outreach programmes throughout Kenya and the East African region.





Through my experience in pastoral ministry, Bible training, and missionary work, I have developed a deep burden to equip believers, strengthen local churches, and raise mature disciples who will impact society for Christ.



