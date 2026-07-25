This is my last option





I’m asking for help, anything you have to offer helps. If you can’t help that’s okay and understandable too. About my situation- I’m a mom of three, ages 9, 5, and 3. I’m struggling really hard due to losing a job no fault to my own. My electric bill I owe $76 left on it by tomorrow. I’m late on rent, and owe $550 left on it by the 15th or we will get an eviction notice. My rent all together is $950. I now have a job, but I’m behind and what I make isn’t enough to help me catch up. I I’m asking for help to catch up and have a little wiggle room for next bills.