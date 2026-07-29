LAST MIN! Help Nash with the $ short for housing!

Listen yall,





I don't want to ask! But over the past month, I lost hours, 70-80% of my pay because of schedule changes! (It's apparent that I wasn't liked by the owners daughter allegedly because she fired me! 6/6/26. Not only do I have a 2 hour commute everyday to work, it was costing me money to work there with my shifts being switched and hours removed. I went to urgent care on 6/5 and had to pay a walk in visit and also my prescriptions, taking everything (very little) saved to move on June 15th.





THIS MONEY IS ONLY FOR MY RENT AND DEPOSIT!





I AM LITERALLY PRAYING THIS REACHES THE RIGHT PEOPLE! Because mentally I am at my breaking point.





I appreciate anything any of you can do to help!