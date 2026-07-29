​Project Title: Last Mile Deliveries: Empowering Namibian Communities & Youth

​The Story

​"Give, and it will be given to you..." – Luke 6:38

​Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,

​My name is Ivan Kamseb. I am a 27-year-old entrepreneur from Namibia, and the founder of Ivan Kamseb Premier Trading and Logistics CC. Over the last few years, I have worked tirelessly to master the logistics and freight brokerage industry, building deep roots in the high-growth but underserved zones of Henties Bay and Arandis.

​While Namibia’s broader logistics sector is booming, there is a silent crisis happening at the "last mile." Large, expensive transport firms often overlook the smaller, vital pieces of our community. Small-scale local miners struggle to get their materials to market, and rural schools are frequently left waiting weeks for basic educational supplies simply because they are "too remote."

​I founded my company to bridge this exact gap. We provide leaner, faster, and highly reliable transport solutions. But we are missing the final, most crucial piece of the puzzle: our own wheels.

​The Mission: Why We Need $8,000

​Right now, we rely heavily on renting vehicles or brokering third-party transport, which eats away at our margins and limits how many people we can help. To scale up and truly serve our community, we need to secure our own reliable logistics vehicle (a multi-purpose Bakkie/Van).

​While our total long-term expansion plan requires more, attaining this $8,000 goal will allow us to immediately launch operations with our own asset. This funding will be directly deployed into:

​Vehicle Acquisition ($5,000): Securing a reliable, multi-purpose vehicle to handle immediate freight and delivery routes to rural schools and mining zones.

​Fuel & Initial Working Capital ($1,500): Ensuring we can fulfill our first three months of high-priority community contracts without interruption.

​Safety, Tracking & Compliance ($1,500): Installing advanced vehicle tracking systems, purchasing commercial insurance, and securing specialized permits for mining zone access.

​The Impact: More Than Just Moving Cargo

​This campaign isn't just about buying a vehicle; it’s about driving local economic growth. By supporting this project, you are directly helping us:

​Employ Local Youth: We are 100% youth-owned, and this vehicle will allow us to immediately hire two local youth drivers, providing them with stable, honorable wages.

​Support Rural Education: We ensure that remote Namibian schools are never left without textbooks, stationery, and essential supplies.

​Uplift Small-Scale Miners: We provide affordable freight options to small independent miners, helping them feed their families and grow their trades.

​How You Can Help

​We cannot do this alone, but together, we can move mountains. Please consider partnering with us today:

​Donate: Any amount—whether it is $10, $50, or $500—gets us closer to the keys of this vehicle and closer to serving a school or a community in need.

​Pray: Please keep our business, our safety on the roads, and the youth of Namibia in your prayers.

​Share: Share this GiveSendGo link with your church groups, friends, and social media networks.

​Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and for believing in the future of Namibia’s youth.

​God Bless You,

Ivan Kamseb

Founder, Ivan Kamseb Premier Trading and Logistics CC