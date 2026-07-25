Last chance





My name is Paul, and I am reaching out for help to fulfill a dream I’ve held for a long time: to travel to the Philippines and meet my family—my brothers and sisters—whom I have never had the chance to know in person.

My Story: I am 45 years old, and life has been a long, solitary road for the last decade. I am a Navy veteran, having served during the events of September 11th in New York. That time in service shaped me, and I carry those memories with me every day.

Today, I am facing a difficult battle with lung disease. Because of my health, I don’t know how much time I have left. My children are grown and we are no longer in contact, which has left me feeling more alone than ever. Reconnecting with my family in the Philippines has become my main goal. I want to see them, know them, and be with them while I am still able to make the journey.

How You Can Help: The cost of international travel, medical needs, and logistics is beyond my current reach. Any funds raised here will go directly toward:

Round-trip airfare to the Philippines. Basic travel accommodations and travel-related medical necessities. Ensuring I have the support I need to make this trip as safe and comfortable as possible.

No matter how small, your contribution is not just money—it is a ticket to a dream, a chance for me to feel connected and loved by the family I’ve missed out on my whole life. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my story with others.

Thank you for your kindness, your time, and for helping a veteran find his way home.







