Support the Dutch laser activists!

Goal:

 EUR €4,000

Raised:

 EUR €787

Campaign created by Jan van de Kar

Support the Dutch laser activists!

SUPPORT ACTION for the convicted Dutch laser activists

As many of you know by now, the two Dutch WLM activists John Abrossimov and Daniil Smirnov, known from the famous pro-White laser projection during New Years Eve 2022/2023 in Rotterdam, have been sentenced to six(!) months prison. They have declared to go into higher appeal against this verdict.

As a newly found non-profit (Indigenous European Rights Foundation) we see it as our right as a people, to stand up for ourselves in a peaceful manner. We therefore support and embrace the texts that have been projected, which were in fact not insulting to other groups. With this brilliant piece of creative activism, John and Daniil have reached out to millions of people, both in the Netherlands and globally, resulting in a tremendous public awareness and discussion about institutionalized anti-White discrimination. 

Juridical processes, like an high appeal, cost great sums of money. And a six-month prison sentence is, besides mentally/socially extremely disruptive, an even bigger financial burden. Especially if you want to eat at least decent food while in jail.

John and Daniil's laser stunt has inspired many people in a positive way. Besides, both have an impressive record of pro-White activism on many other occasions. They have proven themselves to be valuable assets in our struggle. In these challenging times for them, let's show them we have their backs. Your donation matters!

Recent Donations
Show:
Hermanus
€ 15.00 EUR
21 minutes ago

Don’t kill the boer!

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
1 hour ago

Dagda
€ 50.00 EUR
2 hours ago

Stay safe, stay strong o/

Anonymous Giver
€ 14.00 EUR
2 hours ago

Ian
€ 5.00 EUR
3 hours ago

All the best.

Je Maintendrai
€ 5.00 EUR
3 hours ago

Vita Knezourek
€ 40.00 EUR
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 10.00 EUR
5 hours ago

Stay strong Dutch bros -from Australia

James Lionheart
€ 50.00 EUR
5 hours ago

There is nothing more natural and healthy than expressing love and concern for your folk. It is shocking that a government would punish it's own citizens for simply stating that the lives of their people matter... From America, I send all my support to my Dutch brothers doing activism and spreading the word of our replacement everywhere. Victory is inevitable.

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
6 hours ago

One day our school children will learn about your heroic efforts in saving our people. God bless you and your families.

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
7 hours ago

We have to start looking out for each other ASAP. If we don't, we will perish. If you see this, donate what you can. I can hardly afford it as well but I will live.

Anonymous Giver
€ 25.00 EUR
8 hours ago

Support to the Dutch laser activists!

Klaus Witheld
€ 5.00 EUR
8 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 200.00 EUR
8 hours ago

Strength and Honor

Anonymous Giver
€ 50.00 EUR
9 hours ago

VinlandResistanceMovement
€ 50.00 EUR
9 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
€ 20.00 EUR
9 hours ago

Disgusting actions by so called law and order.

Anonymous Giver
€ 23.00 EUR
9 hours ago

All For Europe

EVROPEAN AMERICAN
€ 20.00 EUR
10 hours ago

Nationalism is not a crime. Save the White Race. White Lives Matter!

John Alexander
€ 20.00 EUR
10 hours ago

White power

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo