Campaign Image

fund my life

Goal:

 USD $4,444

Raised:

 USD $125

Campaign created by lars b amble

Campaign funds will be received by lars amble

fund my life

the US is a mess economically. i'm a single parent who's been laid off twice since the 2020 insanity happened. in addition to continue to look / wait for employment again, which is slow-going, i'm making art, producing photography, and mixing music as a DJ. please donate here to help me stay afloat financially and fund a prosperous future for myself and my son. thank you.

larsbamble.com 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

I hope the universe will provide for you and your son.

John Vlahakis
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo