fund my life

Goal:
USD $4,444
Raised:
USD $125
Campaign funds will be received by lars amble
the US is a mess economically. i'm a single parent who's been laid off twice since the 2020 insanity happened. in addition to continue to look / wait for employment again, which is slow-going, i'm making art, producing photography, and mixing music as a DJ. please donate here to help me stay afloat financially and fund a prosperous future for myself and my son. thank you.
larsbamble.com
I hope the universe will provide for you and your son.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.