Larry Martin Memorial Fund

In loving memory of Larry Martin — a faithful husband, devoted father, and servant of Christ whose life touched hearts across the world.





On May 29, our family experienced a loss we could never have prepared for. Larry stepped into the presence of the Lord he loved and served so faithfully. His passing leaves a deep ache in our hearts, especially for his wife, Mary Sue, his partner in life and ministry for nearly fifty years. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this November.





Larry lived with a steady, unwavering faith. He was active in his local church, always ready to pray, encourage, or lend a hand. His love for the gospel carried him far beyond home—into the mission fields of Kenya and Haiti, where he poured out his life for people he loved dearly. Whether preaching, teaching, or simply sitting with someone in need, Larry carried the compassion of Christ wherever he went.





As Mary Sue enters this unexpected season of transition, many have asked how they can help. This memorial fund has been created to support her with the practical needs ahead—allowing her to grieve, adjust, and find stability without the added weight of financial strain.





Your gift, no matter the size, is a blessing. It honors Larry’s legacy of generosity and helps lift the burden from the woman who walked beside him in faith and ministry for nearly five decades.





If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this page or leaving a prayer or memory. Your kindness means more than words can express.





From our family to yours—thank you for loving Larry, for supporting Mary Sue, and for helping us carry forward the light of a life lived for Christ.



