GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Larry Klayman Fight Leftist Bar Associations!

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLarry Klayman

Help Larry Klayman Fight Leftist Bar Associations!

My name is Larry Klayman. I am the founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch USA. For over 30 years, I have taken on the most powerful institutions in the world on behalf of ordinary Americans.



I forced the Clinton White House to answer for Filegate and Chinagate. I won the first federal court ruling against the NSA's unconstitutional mass surveillance program — a ruling a federal judge described as "almost Orwellian." I have filed and won cases when no one else would, and now I need you to stand with me.



What Is the Bar — and Why Does It Matter



Most Americans don't know what a state bar association is, but they should. The bar is the body that decides who gets to be a lawyer in America — and who doesn't. It licenses attorneys, investigates complaints, and has the power to strip someone of their ability to practice law entirely. That power is enormous, and it has been turned into a politcal weapon by the Left.



Rudy Giuliani lost his law license. Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz faced bar complaints for objecting to the 2020 election results. DOJ official Ed Martin faces D.C. Bar proceedings right now. Just recently, Miami federal judge Kathleen Williams referred one of President Trump's own lawyers to the Florida Bar for discipline. The target is always the same: lawyers who defend President Trump or fight for conservative principles.



When the establishment can't beat someone in court, they try to remove them from the courtroom entirely. That’s why the bar is fighting to stop me from practicing law. The judges and bar officials pursuing these cases are are political actors — unelected, unaccountable, and appointed for life.



They know conservative advocates are irreplaceable. Without us willing to take these cases, there is no one to stand up for Americans facing selective prosecution. No one to press the federal government when it refuses to enforce its own laws. They are coming for the lawyers first, because they are coming after you next. 



What Your Donation Does



Every dollar raised here goes directly to my legal defense. The goal is $25,000 — enough to mount a full and proper defense against what amounts to an ideologically motivated attack on my ability to serve the American people.



If you have ever supported Freedom Watch. If you believe in equal justice under law. If you think conservative advocates deserve the same right to do their work as anyone else — this is the moment to act. The fight for your freedoms doesn't happen in Congress. It happens in court. Help me stay in it for the benefit not of me, my colleagues, family, but also for you and your loved ones.



Larry Klayman


Founder, Freedom Watch USA and Judicial Watch


P.S. I want to thank you in advance for your personal support, as your contribution is

not tax deductible. But it is badly needed to protect conservative activist advocates

such as me for the benefit of our beloved nation in order to protect and preserve our

freedoms and liberties!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve