Help Larry Klayman Fight Leftist Bar Associations!

My name is Larry Klayman. I am the founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch USA. For over 30 years, I have taken on the most powerful institutions in the world on behalf of ordinary Americans.









I forced the Clinton White House to answer for Filegate and Chinagate. I won the first federal court ruling against the NSA's unconstitutional mass surveillance program — a ruling a federal judge described as "almost Orwellian." I have filed and won cases when no one else would, and now I need you to stand with me.









What Is the Bar — and Why Does It Matter









Most Americans don't know what a state bar association is, but they should. The bar is the body that decides who gets to be a lawyer in America — and who doesn't. It licenses attorneys, investigates complaints, and has the power to strip someone of their ability to practice law entirely. That power is enormous, and it has been turned into a politcal weapon by the Left.









Rudy Giuliani lost his law license. Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz faced bar complaints for objecting to the 2020 election results. DOJ official Ed Martin faces D.C. Bar proceedings right now. Just recently, Miami federal judge Kathleen Williams referred one of President Trump's own lawyers to the Florida Bar for discipline. The target is always the same: lawyers who defend President Trump or fight for conservative principles.









When the establishment can't beat someone in court, they try to remove them from the courtroom entirely. That’s why the bar is fighting to stop me from practicing law. The judges and bar officials pursuing these cases are are political actors — unelected, unaccountable, and appointed for life.









They know conservative advocates are irreplaceable. Without us willing to take these cases, there is no one to stand up for Americans facing selective prosecution. No one to press the federal government when it refuses to enforce its own laws. They are coming for the lawyers first, because they are coming after you next.









What Your Donation Does









Every dollar raised here goes directly to my legal defense. The goal is $25,000 — enough to mount a full and proper defense against what amounts to an ideologically motivated attack on my ability to serve the American people.









If you have ever supported Freedom Watch. If you believe in equal justice under law. If you think conservative advocates deserve the same right to do their work as anyone else — this is the moment to act. The fight for your freedoms doesn't happen in Congress. It happens in court. Help me stay in it for the benefit not of me, my colleagues, family, but also for you and your loved ones.









Larry Klayman





Founder, Freedom Watch USA and Judicial Watch





P.S. I want to thank you in advance for your personal support, as your contribution is

not tax deductible. But it is badly needed to protect conservative activist advocates

such as me for the benefit of our beloved nation in order to protect and preserve our

freedoms and liberties!