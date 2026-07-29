Lanees Family

My name is Lanee, and I’m reaching out for support for my family during an incredibly difficult time. In October 2024, our home in South Carolina was destroyed by Hurricane Helene. We lost nearly everything and spent four months living in a hotel, trying to rebuild. Without renters insurance, and with the house deemed unlivable, we had no choice but to move to Michigan to stay with family.





Unfortunately, things didn’t work out as we hoped. My children and I were removed from the home we were staying in, and we’ve now spent almost two months in a temporary “safe home” while we wait for shelter to become available. It’s been very stressful being homeless with six children, trying to work, and making sure they get to and from school without a car. I don’t meet the income requirements for most apartments or houses, which makes it even harder to find a place to call home.





We’re doing everything we can to stay strong, but we need help to get back on our feet. Any prayers, donations, or resources you can offer would be a true blessing for our family.