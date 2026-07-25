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LANE MYERS NONVIOLENT SOCIAL CHANGE

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$1,274 USD

Fundraiser created byLane Myers

Fundraiser funds will be received by Freedom Productions LLC

LANE MYERS NONVIOLENT SOCIAL CHANGE

This fund has been created to raise money to cover the real costs of fighting to protect the rights of everyone. Mr. Myers is facing increasing financial difficulties from being previously incarcerated in retaliation for his protected speech in regard to the actions of public employees. It's been increasingly difficult to keep up with his costs, while also working on his post-conviction relief, and these civil rights lawsuits full-time.

In order to make fighting for everyone's rights a full time job, that requires financial support. It's not possible to spend every dollar he has towards this, and still maintain his bills and financial responsibilities.


Mr. Myers has a proven track record of fighting for Civil Rights and winning in court. Mr. Myers has successfully litigated a previous Federal Lawsuit, and had 34 of 36 charges dismissed for lack of probable cause. This is not a waste of your money, its a worthwhile investment in the advancement of government accountability. Holding government employees accountable for their actions under color of law is the essence of self-government.


If Mr. Myers is able to increase his funding he can start traveling to public meetings, the Attorney General, and the Legislature to demand a change in the unlawful Harassment law ARS 13-2921.


Mr. Myers believes his YouTube Channel Lane Myers Channel For Nonviolent Social Change is providing valuable knowledge and information to the community. He believes the transparency into how the government works helps keep the community informed of important issues that concern everyone.


THIS FUND WILL BE USED FOR THE FOLLOWING REASONS-


New Mexico-"Campground arrest"-Lawsuit-

This is a lawsuit under the New Mexico Civil Rights Act, and a separate Federal Lawsuit for Civil Rights Violation. This lawsuit stems from Mr. Myers being arrested at gunpoint off Federal Land, spending 3 days in jail, and the continued malicious prosecution after that. This lawsuit is for 1st amendment, 4th amendment, 14th amendment violations, as well as under NMCRA.


Currently needed-$405 filing fee, costs of service and mailing, costs of traveling to Sante Fe, New Mexico.


City of Tucson-"Booing Arrest"- Lawsuit

This is a Federal 1983 Civil Rights lawsuit. This lawsuit stems from Mr. Myers being arrested during a City of Tucson Mayor and Council meeting. Mr. Myers was arrested for booing at the exact same time as others were clapping. This lawsuit is for 1st amendment, 4th amendment, 14th amendment, and Arizona Open Meetings law violations.

Currently needed-$405 filing fee, costs of service and mailing


U of A -"U-turn arrest"- Lawsuit

This is a Federal 1983 Civil Rights lawsuit. This lawsuit stems from Mr. Myers doing a U-Turn on a public street near the University of Arizona. Which the U of A police claimed was a violation of a no contact order. It was not. It was dismissed almost immediately, but not before causing another lawsuit as below. This lawsuit is for 1st, 4th, and 14th amendment violations.

Currently needed-$405 filing fee, costs of service and mailing


Judge Ball "kidnapping"- Lawsuit

This is a Federal 1983 Civil Rights lawsuit. This lawsuit stems from Mr. Myers doing a U-Turn on a public street near the University of Arizona. During one of Mr. Myers court hearings on the U-Turn Judge Ball ordered Mr. Myers to be taken into custody for contempt in violation of Arizona State Law. Mr. Myers spent 30hrs in jail, with no crimes alleged, without being found in contempt through a trial. This lawsuit is for 1st, 4th, 8th, and 14th amendment violations.

Currently needed-$405 filing fee, costs of service and mailing


Pima County Detectives "sidewalk arrest" -Lawsuit

This is a Federal 1983 Civil Rights lawsuit. This lawsuit stems from Mr. Myers being arrested for standing in the lobby, and on the sidewalk in front of the Pima County Attorney Office for his speech. This lawsuit is for 1st, 4th, and 14th amendment violations.

Currently needed-$405 filing fee, costs of service and mailing


U of A "harassment arrest"- Lawsuit

Currently needed-$405 filing fee, costs of service and mailing


Records request costs-

Making Open Records costs at times requires payment for the documents. Sometimes it even requires filing an appeal of the denial with a court, which costs the filing fee.


Transcript production costs-

I have several audio recordings which need to be transcribed by an official court reporter to be admissible in court.

I also have to pay the court for copies of transcripts of hearings. Ive already had to spend more than $900 on transcripts alone.


Post Conviction relief costs-

General costs

Traveling to meetings costs

Traveling to court costs

Emergency costs related to being taken into custody as retaliation




If you want to donate directly-


Lane Myers

PO Box 30554

Tucson Az, 85751



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