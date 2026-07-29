Several years ago my husband was let go of his University job as a Director of a library and an online Greek Professor. He had faithfully served them for over 20 years. Since that time we have really been struggling to provide for our family of 6 and pay for our mortgage. He has been looking for something that pays what he was earning before but hasn’t found anything close. He does work but making less than half of what he was making before. I had as many as 3 jobs but got very sick last year with double pneumonia and sepsis and ended up in the hospital. Since then, I haven’t been able to find work that’s flexible with my husband’s night shift job. Last week our car died and we are down to one car that is our daughter’s and between her work and my husband’s, I am now not able to work outside the home, even if I did get hired somewhere. Our dog just turned 14 and has a heart problem and now we have to pay for medication we can’t afford. We keep praying and believing God will provide a better financial situation, but it’s to the point where we really need help.