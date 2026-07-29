LANDLORD RETALIATING ILLEGAL EVICTION

I have been currently living in a partially federally funded property for over 3 years with a Slumlord who makes up her own rules and retaliates against tenants for making complaints to outside agencies and my neighbors. I just beat leukemia and almost died when my spleen ruptured. I have a ministry helping others out of situations where drugs and alcohol overtook their lives. I've helped the wrong people but didn't get evicted when I was trying to help them. But 2 weeks ago I was complaining to a neighbor and wouldn't you know she hired an inexperienced attorney and filed an unlawful retainer with false accusations and deny me the evidence. I need an actual experienced attorney. Court is on the 13th of May and I am going to ask for a continuance and a stay will be filed as I just got done beating leukemia so now I am well enough to finally get my hips replaced and have been awaiting these replacements for 5 years but was not healthy enough to undergo surgery and recovery. I need all the prayers and donations I can get my surgery is in 3 weeks and landlord is completely aware of all my medical conditions past and current. The state paid them $1600+ 2 months ago and my church paid $300 4 months ago I paid them $500. They are accusing me of still owing the $1600 and are currently being investigated by the Unites States Department of Justice.